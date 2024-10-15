Man fatally stabbed, brother injured in road rage in Delhi; one held

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died while his brother suffered injuries after they were allegedly stabbed by three bike-borne men in the Harsh Vihar area of northeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

The police said they have arrested one accused, identified as Vikas (22), and recovered the motorcycle used in the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Ankur, a resident of Pratap Nagar, who was returning from a Dussehra fair with his brother Himanshu on Saturday when the incident took place, they added.

According to initial probe, on Saboli road, Ankur and Himanshu reportedly advised a biker carrying two pillion passengers to drive safely, a senior police oficer said.

On hearing this, the three men alighted and started thrashing Ankur and Himanshu. One of the accused then whipped out a knife and stabbed both the brothers, the officer said.

Himanshu, who suffered knife wounds on his neck and thigh, managed to rush Ankur to a nearby hospital in an e-rickshaw where doctors declared him dead.

"The deceased sustained multiple stab wounds on his chest, stomach, and thigh. We arrested one of the accused and the remaining two are still absconding," the officer said, adding that Ankur's body has been handed over to his family members after postmortem.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media showing the three men attacking the two brothers in full public view. The footage also shows a man trying to catch hold of one of the attackers even as they fled.

"We demand strict action against the accused," Ankur's father Krishan Pal said. PTI BM RPA