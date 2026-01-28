Man fatally stabbed by 'minor' after spat over lighting bidi in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, with his cousin claiming that a minor was behind the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the victim, Karan, had a verbal spat over lighting a 'bidi'. The argument escalated, leading to the stabbing, the police said.

However, the victim's cousin told PTI, "Karan went to purchase some items nearby, but an argument broke out with the locals, and during the altercation, a 15-year-old boy stabbed him." "When he came back home, drenched in blood, we immediately rushed him to the hospital in Vasant Kunj, where he was declared dead by the doctors," he added.

Meanwhile, the accused's sister told reporters, "Karan approached a bonfire outside our house to light a 'bidi', but he was not allowed, following which, he started abusing." "We shifted the bonfire inside the house, but Karan followed us and assaulted one of our family members," she added.

Karan allegedly brought a knife to attack my 15-year-old brother, and during the scuffle, the minor sustained injuries in self-defence, she said.

The police received information about the incident from the JJ Bandhu Camp around 11.40 pm on Tuesday.

According to the doctors, the cause of death was a stab injury to the neck, they said.

The crime team inspected the scene and collected forensic evidence. Police have registered a case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Vasant Kunj North police station.

Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, the police added.