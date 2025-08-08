Man fatally stabbed in broad daylight over minor dispute in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight on Friday over a minor dispute at a tea stall in Amethi district, police said.

At around 8 am, Rajesh Kumar (40), a resident of Poore Pancham village, had gone to the tea stall where a man named Ram Bahadur stabbed him on the stomach following a minor dispute, ASP Shailendra Kumar Singh said.

Kumar's family members took him to the trauma centre in Jagdishpur, where doctors declared him dead, the ASP said.

Police have launched a search to arrest Bahadur after sending Kumar's body for autopsy, he added. PTI COR NAV ARI