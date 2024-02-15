Advertisment
#National

Man feared drowned after being thrown into Thane creek

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) A man was allegedly thrown into a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city by some persons and he was yet to be traced, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

A local fire station received an alert at 10.55 pm on Wednesday that some persons threw a man into the creek from a pipeline in Rabodi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Local firemen, disaster management cell personnel and a rescue team rushed to the spot and carried out a search for about an hour before the operation was stopped due to darkness, he said.

The search operation resumed with the help of a boat at around 7.30 am on Thursday.

The man could not be found after four hours and the search operation was then called off, he said. PTI COR GK

Advertisment
Subscribe