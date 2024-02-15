Man feared drowned after being thrown into Thane creek

Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) A man was allegedly thrown into a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city by some persons and he was yet to be traced, officials said on Thursday.

A local fire station received an alert at 10.55 pm on Wednesday that some persons threw a man into the creek from a pipeline in Rabodi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Local firemen, disaster management cell personnel and a rescue team rushed to the spot and carried out a search for about an hour before the operation was stopped due to darkness, he said.

The search operation resumed with the help of a boat at around 7.30 am on Thursday.

The man could not be found after four hours and the search operation was then called off, he said. PTI COR GK