Thane, May 30 (PTI) A man is feared drowned in the Shiravali dam in Murbad in Thane district, a civic official said on Thursday.

Ganesh Bhoir (35) from Dhanivali village had gone for a swim during the day along with friends, he said.

A search operation involving personnel from the fire brigade, MIDC and police is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM