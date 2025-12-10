Man films self casting vote during local body polls in Kerala, booked

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man who made a video of himself casting vote during the first phase of the local body polls on December 9 and circulating it on social media, the SEC said on Wednesday.

The State Election Commission (SEC), in a statement, said that an FIR under section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Representation of People Act was registered against Saithali S S, a resident of Nedumangad here.

An officer of Nedumangad police station said that the FIR was registered on Wednesday, but the man has not been arrested as his details are not known.

According to the SEC, the man had filmed himself casting the vote on his mobile phone and uploaded it on a social media platform.

The post was subsequently taken down, but the SEC shared the video uploaded by Saithali along with its statement. PTI HMP SA