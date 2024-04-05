Man fined Rs 12,000 for car stunts in Delhi's Shastri Park

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A Ghaziabad resident was detained in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area for performing dangerous stunts in a black SUV with tinted glass and fined Rs 12,000, officials said on Friday.

The vehicle was seized as well, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. The man was identified as Anshul Chaudhary (22).

Tirkey said that on April 3, videos of a black Mahindra Scorpio with tinted glass performing dangerous stunts on a busy road went viral on 'X'.

Taking cognisance of this video, a police team acted swiftly and launched a search for the vehicle, which was later traced in the Shastri Park area, he said.

The car drove against the authorised flow of traffic and had a defective and fancy number plate, which was not showing its registration number, the officials said.

Tirkey said a challan of Rs 12,000 has been imposed and the tint removed from the vehicle.

The man committed the crime to shoot a reel and shared the clip on social media to increase followers, Tirkey said. PTI ALK IJT IJT