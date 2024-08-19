Man fires at auto driver’s house in Thane district; case registered

Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) Police have registered a case after a man allegedly fired at the house of an autorickshaw driver in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Monday. No one was injured in the incident that took place in the Vitthalwadi area in the early hours of Sunday.

A person came to the house of the 37-year-old auto driver in Manore village and fired two rounds at the main door and a window, the official said.

The motive behind the firing is yet to be established, the official said, adding that police have started a probe after registering a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act. PTI COR NR