Man fires at wife, son in northeast Delhi, flees

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman and her son were injured after her husband allegedly opened fire on them in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area on Saturday, police said.

According to police, a firing incident was reported at around 1.43 pm from the Moonga Nagar area.

"By the time the police team reached the spot, the injured had already been rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for treatment," a police officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had been living with her parents in Moonga Nagar for the past two to three months due to marital discord with her husband, who lives in Jahangirpuri.

On Saturday, the accused visited her, and an argument broke out, during which he allegedly fired at his wife and their son, he said.

The crime scene was examined by a forensic team.

The husband, who is absconding, was booked under attempt to murder and the Arms Act at the Dayalpur Police Station.

"The accused will be nabbed soon," the officer said.