Man flees after raping 53-year-old woman in Ambernath

Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) A man is on the run after allegedly raping a 53-year-old woman in Ambernath in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

The accused is in the 25-30 age group and the victim works as a domestic help, he said.

"The incident took place in Jawsai on Saturday morning when she was on her way to work. She was pulled into the thicket and raped. We have taken a case of rape and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and efforts are on to nab him," the official said. PTI COR BNM