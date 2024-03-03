Man flees with SUV on pretext of test drive in Noida, held

Noida, Mar 3 (PTI) The Noida police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly fleeing with a Mahindra Thar on the pretext of taking its test drive, officials said.

The incident took place on Saturday in Sector 63, police said, adding that the vehicle has been recovered.

"Accused Mohit Chawla had taken the Mahindra Thar for a test drive on Saturday but did not return after which the plaintiff lodged a complaint against him at the local police station," a police spokesperson said.

"An FIR was lodged under IPC section 379 (theft) and an investigation was launched, leading to the arrest of the accused from Block C of Sector 63 today (Sunday). The Thar was also recovered from his possession," the spokesperson said.

The accused was previously booked in similar cases in Delhi and Noida, police said. PTI KIS RHL