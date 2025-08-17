Man flies drone inside Pilibhit Tiger Reserve; probe ordered

Pilibhit (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A man allegedly violated forest regulations by flying a drone inside the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh, prompting the forest department to order an investigation into the matter, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy director of the reserve, Manish Singh, said a video of the incident is being examined.

"Flying drones in protected forest areas is strictly prohibited, as it poses a threat to wildlife and disturbs their natural activities. Strict action will be taken against the offender so that no one dares to violate forest protection rules in future," ,” Singh told reporters.

According to forest officials, the accused has been identified as Arbaaz Ansari, who runs an Instagram page named ‘Pilibhit Zone’.

Ansari allegedly flew a drone without permission in the Mala zone of the reserve, a core forest area, recording visuals after stopping by a roadside stretch and later uploading them on social media.

Experts termed the act illegal and dangerous for the safety of the animal species in the reserve.

The Mala range is considered highly sensitive, with past incidents of poaching and illegal wildlife activity reported from the area, they said. PTI COR ABN ARI