Man forced to pay Rs15,000 'fine' for driving into no-entry zone in Shillong, traffic volunteer held

Shillong, Jan 13 (PTI) A traffic volunteer was arrested in Shillong after a video went viral, showing him allegedly forcing a visitor from Assam's Silchar to cough up Rs 15,000 as "fine" for driving his car into a no-entry zone.

After the old Maruti 800 car entered the no-entry zone in the Madanrting area of the city, the home guard volunteer attached to the Traffic Department signalled the driver to stop. As the car did not stop, the volunteer pursued it on a motorbike and intercepted it.

In the video, the volunteer is heard allegedly intimidating the visitors and demanding money, saying in broken Hindi, "Lakh lakh ka fine hai, kitna de sakta? Agar amount hoga to hum bolega, hoga nahi to case pe daal dega," implying that a heavy fine would be imposed unless cash was paid on the spot.

The volunteer, who initially demanded about Rs 1 lakh, climbed down to Rs 17,000 after negotiations. He then took the driver to an ATM and finally let him go after he paid Rs 15,000.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, following which the police swung into action.

East Khasi Hills District SP Vivek Syiem said the traffic volunteer was arrested following an inquiry.

"The person concerned was a casual employee. Seeking or accepting cash from traffic violators is illegal," he said. PTI JOP SOM