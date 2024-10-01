Man forgets bag containing valuables in train, gets it back with police help

Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) Police have managed to trace a bag containing US dollars and other items valued at Rs 4.74 lakh left behind in a local train by a 44-year-old man after he arrived in India from the United States, an official said on Tuesday.

Anthony D'Costa, whose family resides at Neral in Maharashtra's Raigad district neighbouring Thane, arrived in India on September 29.

He had been traveling with three pieces of luggage on a local train.

While disembarking at Neral, he managed to carry two bags with him but inadvertently left behind the third, which contained various items, including three passports, USD 4,900 and an iPhone.

Upon realising his mistake, D'Costa quickly called the railway helpline to report the matter.

The train had already reached Karjat (in Raigad) and was enroute back to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai when the call came in, Kalyan Government Railway Police's senior inspector Pandhari Kande said.

The police at Badlapur in Thane were subsequently alerted. They promptly boarded the train and searched compartments two and four, eventually locating the bag during the train's journey to Ambernath (in Thane) on September 29, he said.

After reclaiming his belongings intact, D'Costa thanked the Kalyan GRP personnel for their diligent efforts.