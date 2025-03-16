Man found charred in bed in outer Delhi's Ratan Vihar

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was found burnt to death under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Ratan Vihar area of outer Delhi, a police officer said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Mandeep Khatri, was found sitting in his bed in a completely charred state on Holi, he said.

Police said Mandeep lived with his family. While his family members stayed on the ground floor, he occupied a small room on the first floor.

At around 5.33 am on March 14, neighbours noticed smoke emanating from his room and raised an alarm, the officer said. The door was locked from inside, prompting immediate calls to the police and fire department.

While fire fighters doused the flames, Mandeep was charred. He was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Given the suspicious nature of the incident, forensic teams collected evidence from the scene.

Police said they are investigating both suicide and accident angles. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.