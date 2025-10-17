Man found dead, another injured in Delhi's Shastri Park

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was found dead and another person sustained injuries in two separate incidents reported from northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Friday.

Information was received on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday about a man lying unconscious on the service road near Shastri Park Chowk. A police team reached the spot and took the individual to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased was identified as Umam alias Ubham, 25, a resident of Kailash Nagar in Delhi.

Shortly after, police received another call regarding an injured person lying near the fruit mandi area in the same locality. Identified as Nadeem, 27, also a resident of Kailash Nagar, was taken to JPC Hospital and later referred to GTB Hospital for advanced treatment.

A case has been registered, and crime and forensic teams visited both spots to collect samples for examination, police said.

"Teams have been formed to identify and apprehend those involved. The sequence of events leading to both incidents is being verified," an officer said. PTI SSJ RHL