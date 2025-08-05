Man found dead at his home in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling hook at his home here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Nishad, a resident of Nauka Tola locality of Sarahsabah under Rudrapur police station limits.

According to police, he had dinner on Monday night and went to sleep in his room. When he didn't open the door on Tuesday morning, his family members grew suspicious.

They broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling fan hook.

Police reached the spot after being alerted and took the body into custody.

Rudrapur SHO Vinod Kumar Singh said that, prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide.

"The exact reason behind the act is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway," he added. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG