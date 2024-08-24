Man found dead at rented south Delhi home

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old man who worked as a delivery agent was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his rented accommodation in Devli village of south Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The man was identified as Kushal Kumar, they said.

"On Friday night, a call was received from a man that his friend was found in an unconscious condition," a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said.

Upon inquiry, it was found that Kumar was living with his friends in a rented accommodation, police said.

His friends told the police that on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they consumed alcohol and went to sleep around 10 pm, the officer said.

Around 10 am on Friday, when Kumar did not wake up, his friends informed the police, he added.

According to police, statements of his friends have been recorded and no foul play is suspected.

"Post-mortem is to be done and further action will be taken accordingly," the officer said. PTI BM OZ