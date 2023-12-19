Man found dead in abandoned taxi in west Delhi's Khayala

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A man in his forties was found dead in the back of a taxi parked outside a hospital in West Delhi's Khayala area Tuesday evening, police said.

The body lay on the rear seat of a Maruti Swift Desire parked outside Guru Govind Singh Hospital.

The car bore Haryana taxi registration number, they said.

Police, who were informed about the matter by a passerby, said that they were investigating the death and trying to ascertain the identity of the victim. PTI ALK VN VN