Man found dead in Arunachal petrol pump, drug overdose suspected

Itanagar, Sep 19 (PTI) The police on Thursday recovered the body of a 25-year-old man from a restroom in a petrol pump near here, who died due to suspected drug overdose, a senior official said.

The incident occurred a day after he was discharged from Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) after completing a two-week de-addiction course, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The matter came to light when the restroom was found locked from inside for a long time and none responded to calls made from outside. The authorities then informed the police.

After breaking the door open, the police found the body with signs of rigour mortis, Singh said.

A used syringe, an empty vial, and a mobile handset were recovered from the scene. Initial investigation suggests a drug overdose led to his death, as fresh needle marks were found on the right wrist, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Kabak Nyokum, a resident of Boasimla village in Kamle district. He, however, currently was staying in the Arunachal Pradesh capital.

"The body was handed over to the family without a post-mortem examination, according to a direction of the executive magistrate. The family suspected no foul play," the SP said.