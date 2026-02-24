Man found dead in car at Mayur Vihar mall, no foul play suspected

New Delhi (PTI): A 42-year-old man was found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a mall in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a PCR call received at the Mayur Vihar police station around 6 pm on Monday, a police team was rushed to the Star City Mall, police said in a statement.

On reaching the spot, police found the man, identified as Narender Kumar, in an unresponsive state inside the car. He was later declared dead, police said.

No visible injury marks were found on the body, they said.

CCTV footage from the parking lot was scanned, and no suspicious movement or involvement of any person was noticed, police said.

“The footage reviewed so far showed no movement by Kumar. Some medicines for asthma were found in his possession. The circumstances prima facie indicate natural death," a police officer said.

The exact cause of death will be known once the autopsy report is received, he added.