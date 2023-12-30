Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered

Latur, Dec 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by unidentified assailants in a village in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, police said.

The victim, Ranjit Tanaji Mali, was found lying in a pool of blood in a cowshed in Vadji village of Ausa tehsil in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Mali, a milk vendor, would sleep in the cowshed at night, he said.

The victim's parents and friends found his body and informed the police, the official said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. PTI COR ARU