Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) A man was found dead in a creek near a railway bridge in Mumbra in Thane district on Friday evening, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Happy Sunil Kumar Singh (28) of Wadala in Mumbai, said Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

An accidental death case was registered and further probe was underway, a police official said. PTI COR BNM