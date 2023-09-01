Man found dead in Delhi with multiple stab wounds

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab injuries in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Salman, a native of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh who was living in Mandoli Extension, Harsh Vihar here, they said.

Police said they received information around 7 am that a man was lying near the Mandoli cremation ground with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen.

Police personnel reached the spot and took the man to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His mobile phone and wallet were missing, they said.

Salman used to run a water cart near Meet Nagar Fatak, Jyoti Nagar. He spoke to his mother around 10:30 pm on Thursday and his family was unable to reach him ever since, police said.

A case of murder is being registered in the matter, they said.