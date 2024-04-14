Man found dead in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, suicide suspected

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his rented accommodation in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Saturday evening, police said.

They said a call was received from Khirki Extension about the incident and on reaching the spot, the body of Harsh, who was from Haryana's Sonipat, was found lying on a bed with a wire around his neck.

One end of the wire was tied to the ceiling fan, an officer said, adding that it prima facie appeared to be a case of suicide.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and further probe is underway, he said. PTI ALK IJT IJT