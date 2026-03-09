Man found dead in drain in Delhi's Bhogal

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Body of about 54-year-old man was found in a drain in Delhi's Bhogal area, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The officer said that they received a call at 4.15 pm regarding a dead body lying in a drain in Bhogal area and a team was immediately rushed to the spot.

"We have rushed a team to the spot. Police are completing further inquiry," the officer said.

Sources in the police said that the deceased went missing on March 6 and his body was recovered in the drain today after some passerby informed about the body to police and fire staff. PTI BM BM NB NB