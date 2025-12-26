Man found dead in drain in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A man was found dead in a drain in Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi on Friday morning, police said.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot, where the body of a man believed to be around 35 years old was found, they said.

"A forensic team was called to the spot to examine the scene and collect evidence that could establish the identity of the deceased and ascertain the cause of death," a police officer said.

He further said that after completing preliminary formalities at the spot, the body was sent to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for post-mortem to determine whether there were any signs of injury or foul play.

Police have initiated further investigation under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

"We are checking nearby CCTV footage, checking missing persons records, circulating photographs of the body to nearby police stations," the officer said. PTI BM BM SKY SKY