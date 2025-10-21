Man found dead in drain in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a drain near Sewai Tiraha in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shivam Hela, a resident of Sewai village, they said adding that the body was recovered from the drain this afternoon.

Musafirkhana SHO Vivek Singh said Shivam left home on his motorcycle late Monday evening.

Preliminary investigation suggests that his bike went out of control and hit an electric pole before plunging into the drain, leading to his death, he said.

Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal formalities are being completed.

The exact cause of death will be confirmed once the autopsy report is received, he added. PTI COR ABN NB