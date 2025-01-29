Man found dead in Ghaziabad, blood-stained hammer recovered near body

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) A man was found dead in a field in Sultanpur village here and a blood-stained hammer was recovered near the body, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vakeel (45), they said, adding that prima facie it seems that he was bludgeoned to death with a hammer, which was lying near the body, covered in blood.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, the skeletal remains of a 12-year-old boy were recovered from a field in Samaypur village of Masuri police station area, the police said.

The minor, Luvish, had gone missing two months ago and his family members had lodged a missing report at Masuri police station, the DCP said.

The boy's family members identified him by his clothes, the officer said, adding that the remains have been for autopsy and DNA testing.