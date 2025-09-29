Man found dead in his field in Hathras village; police suspect strangulation

Hathras (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A 64-year-old man was found dead in his agricultural field in a village here with strangulation marks on his neck, an official said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Prempal, son of Narsingh Pal, went to his field in Nagla Patri village on Sunday morning but did not return home until evening, when the family went searching for him, they said.

The family found him lying dead on a cot near a tubewell.

Circle Officer J N Asthana said the police was informed about the incident around 8 pm on Sunday.

"There are strangulation marks on his neck, allegedly made with a rope or wire, raising suspicion of murder. We are waiting for the post-mortem report and a written complaint from the family before taking further action," he said.

Asthana said Prempal was involved in a land dispute with his brothers.

The deceased, who had no children and whose wife had died earlier, lived with one of his four brothers and his family in the village, the CO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.