Man found dead in his flat in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was found dead in his flat in the Chhawla area of southwest Delhi on Sunday, officials said.

The police identified the deceased as Amit Rawat.

A senior police officer said they received a PCR call regarding a man lying on the floor in his flat in the Shyam Vihar area.

"His wife Karishma was not present there, and the area was inspected by the crime team and forensic science team. An investigation is in progress to ascertain the cause of death. The body has been sent for autopsy," the officer said.