New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was found dead in his house in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Varun Prakash Singh, a resident of Panchvati Apartment, ward number-2 in Mehrauli, they said.

A crime team has been called to the spot and after inspection, the body will be sent to the mortuary, police said. PTI NIT NIT NB NB