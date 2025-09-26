Man found dead in Kerala's Peerumade sub jail, suicide suspected

Idukki (Kerala), Sep 26 (PTI) A man, arrested in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was found hanging dead inside the Peerumade sub jail in this district on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kumar (36), a native of Labbakandam near Kumily in Idukki.

According to the FIR, Kumar was found hanging from the ceiling of the bathroom with a plastic rope between 8.30 am and 9 am. He was rushed to the Peerumade taluk hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Prison officials said Kumar died by suicide when prisoners were released for breakfast. An investigation is underway into how he managed to obtain the rope.

Officials added that Kumar had shown signs of depression in recent days. He had been arrested in connection with a POCSO case registered in January this year and was lodged in the sub jail.

Following the post-mortem, his body was handed over to relatives. Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident. PTI TBA SSK