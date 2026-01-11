Man found dead in Kolkata house

Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) A 62-year-old man was found dead at a house in the central Kolkata's Amherst Street area, police said on Sunday.

The partially unclothed body was recovered from a house in Chintamani Das Lane on Saturday, they said.

"The deceased was identified as Amitabh Dey (62). The lower half of the body was without clothing," a police officer said.

It was not immediately clear whether the death was the result of homicide or suicide, he said.

Dey was unmarried and lived alone in the two-storey house. He had a nephew, who alerted the police after failing to contact him.

Police reached the residence and, after receiving no response, broke open the door. Dey was found lying partially unclothed in the drawing room, the officer said.

"He was rushed to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, he added.