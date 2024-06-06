Man found dead in locked car near Nehru Place

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was found dead Thursday inside a car with burn wounds and blood all over him in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said.

In the wake of the discovery, senior police officers reached the spot and a forensic team was called in to collect evidence.

"At around 9.40 am, a PCR was received at Kalkaji Police Station regarding a dead body, with blood splattered around inside a parked car," a senior police officer said.

According to CCTV footage from the area, the man, who was later identified as Dhruv Mahajn, had come to the spot in his car around 3.30 am and a few minutes later there was a huge flame inside the car.

On Thursday, after the matter was reported, a police team which was dispatched to the spot found a grey car parked in front of Paharpur Business Centre adjacent to Devika Tower in Nehru Place.

Since the car was locked from inside, police had to break the rear windshield to reach the body.

"... it was found that a man aged around 35 to 40 years was dead on the steering wheel with burn injuries on the face, thigh and both hands," said a police officer.

There was a strong smell of petrol inside the car and the steering wheel partially burnt, the officer said, adding, the man's hair was completely singed and his T-shirt had the presence of soot.

"A crushed water bottle and used matchsticks were also found on the front seat. CCTV was accessed and it was found that the deceased had come to the spot in his car at around 03.30 am and about seven minutes later, there was a huge flame in the car which subsequently subsided after one minute," the officer said.

Prima facie, it is suspected that Mahajan came to the spot wanting to commit suicide by setting himself on fire.

"However the car could not fully burn, subsequently, the deceased suffered nasal bleeding due to hypoxia stress and asphyxiated to death," the officer said.

Mahajan's sister told police that he lived in Bengaluru and was under huge debt.

His body has been sent to the AIIMS for post mortem. PTI BM BM VN VN