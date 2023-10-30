Man found dead in Noida flat with injury marks on neck

Noida, Oct 30 (PTI) A 57-year-old man was found dead inside his flat here on Monday with the police suspecting it to be a case of murder.

Police received a phone call at around 9 am from the nephew of the deceased -- Shashi Sharma -- alerting them about the body.

There were injury marks on his neck and it appeared to be a case of murder, police said.

"Dharmendra Sharma informed the police that his uncle Shashi Sharma's body is lying in a room of his (uncle's) house in Janta Flats, sector 40 and that the body has injury marks on its neck,” a police spokesperson said.

The official said an FIR was being lodged in the case at the local Sector 39 police station and an investigation has been launched.

Upon receiving the information, a field unit of personnel went to inspect the incident and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added. PTI KIS RHL