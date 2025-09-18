Man found dead in pond in UP's Amethi, probe underway

Amethi (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) The body of a 47-year-old Dalit man was found floating in a pond near his house in Amethi district's Gauriganj area on Thursday, police said.

According to officials, the deceased has been identified as Gaya Prasad Saroj, a resident of Rohsi Buzurg village.

"There were no injury marks on the body," police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Narayan Pandey said the body has been sent for postmortem, and an investigation has been launched in this case.

"Prima facie, it appears that he slipped, fell into the water and drowned.

The exact cause of death will be clear after the postmortem," Pandey added. PTI COR KIS SMV SMV DV DV