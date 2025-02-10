Man found dead in pond inside a park in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was found dead in a pond in a park here on Monday, an official said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 7:38 am and upon reaching the spot, they discovered the victim's partially submerged body in Smartivan park. The deceased was identified as Rahul Singh Bisht, a native of Uttarakhand.

"His identity was confirmed through ID cards found in his wallet, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card and voter ID. A phone was also recovered from him," the police officer said.

The officer further said that a preliminary inspection revealed two blunt force injuries on the back of his head. The crime team inspected the area.

An FIR was registered and further investigation is underway. Police teams have been formed and CCTV footage will be scanned, the officer added. PTI BM HIG HIG