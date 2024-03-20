Man found dead in rented northeast Delhi accommodation, landlord absconds

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was found dead at his rented accommodation in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Wednesday, police said.

The victim was identified as Subhash, they said and added that the suspect -- his landlord -- is absconding.

"At 7.15 am, a PCR call was received regarding a body at a house in Ambedkar Vihar in the Karawal Nagar area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

A police team arrived at the spot and found Subhash's body. The body had no visible external injuries, he said.

"The victim worked as a labourer. Satish Bhadana, the owner of the house, is the suspect in the case. He is on the run," Tirkey said.

Bhadana works as a sanitation worker in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, he added.

Crime and forensic teams inspected the spot and efforts are underway to trace Bhadana and ascertain the circumstances behind the crime, Tirkey said. PTI BM BHJ SZM