Man found dead in south Delhi park

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was found dead in a park in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar area on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Monu Thapa, was a resident of Pushp Vihar.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at around 3:42 pm at the Saket police station. On reaching the scene, a police team found Thapa's body in the park with injury marks on his face.

"A blood-stained stone was found near the body, suggesting that it might have been used in the crime," a police officer said.

Forensic teams were called to the site. Further investigation is on. PTI BM RC