Man found dead in suspected elephant attack in Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), May 19 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was found dead in a suspected wild elephant attack near a forest area in this district on Monday, police said here.

The deceased, Umar Valuparambil, had gone out early in the morning to his agricultural land near the forest area under the Nattukal police station limits.

His lifeless body was discovered around noon at a plantation bordering the Cholamannu forest region.

Police said that preliminary investigations suggest Umar may have been trampled by a wild elephant.

However, a post-mortem examination will confirm the exact cause of death, they said.

His body has been shifted to a government hospital for the post-mortem, police added.