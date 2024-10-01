Man found dead in Thane creek

Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was found dead in the creek here on Tuesday, a civic official said.

The body was spotted in the Waghbil creek near the Ganesh Visarjan ghat around 3 pm.

Personnel of the fire brigade and Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation retrieved the body, said RDMC chief Yasin Tadvi.

The deceased was identified as Siddharth Borse, a resident of Kalher in Bhiwandi tehsil of the district.

Police sent the body for autopsy and a case of accidental death was registered at Kasarwadavali police station, the official said, adding that further probe was on. PTI COR KRK