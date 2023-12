Thane, Dec 23 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man aged around 40 was found in the Masunda lake on Saturday in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said.

The body was spotted floating at around 3:50 pm and fire brigade personnel were alerted, said Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

The body was fished out and sent for postmortem, he said.

Naupada Police are investigating further. PTI COR NSK