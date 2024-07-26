Man found dead in Thane lodge

Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old man who had checked into a lodge in Maharashtra's Thane city along with a friend was found dead in a room there, an official said on Friday.

The man, Arvind Sukhai Chourasiya, and his friend Sanjog Suresh Teengote (29) had planned to board a train to Shirdi at Thane station on July 24 but missed it, the official said.

The two then booked two rooms in a lodge outside the Thane station. They consumed alcohol and a mango drink and went to their respective rooms.

Teengote called up Chourasiya around 7 am the next day but there was no response. With the help of the lodge staff, he got his friend’s room opened, only to find him motionless, the official said.

Chourasiya was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The Kopri police have registered a case of accidental death, the official added.