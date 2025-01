Ballia (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was found dead in Srinagar village here with his body bearing several injury marks, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman said the deceased has been identified as Shravan Yadav, a resident of Sabalpur village.

"There were visible injury marks on the body, and it appears that the man was killed after a blow to his head," Usman said.

The body has been sent for postmortem. PTI COR ABN DV DV