Man found dead in UP village, probe on

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) The body of a 30-year-old man, bearing head injuries, was found in a village here on Sunday, police said.

The body of Sandeep was recovered from a jungle area in Maleera village under Kotwali police station limits. Police suspect that he was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped at the spot, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarain Prajapat said a case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons.

"The body bore head injuries and has been sent for post-mortem examination," he told reporters, adding that multiple police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused.