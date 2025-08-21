Man found dead in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) Body of a 21-year-old man was recovered from a drain in Mohan Ganj police station area here on Thursday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Phool Singh alias Topi Lal, a resident of Maharajganj.

According to police, the deceased had come here to meet his maternal grandparents.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station Rakesh Kumar said based on statements of his relatives, it has been known that the deceased was mentally challenged.

The body has been sent for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.