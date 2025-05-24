Man found dead in UP’s Deoria

Deoria (UP), May 24 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a roadside ditch in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Rakesh Prasad was found dead in a ditch at around 11pm on Friday in Chariayan Buzurg village.

Prasad’s motorcycle was found lying near the body, they said, adding that he had come to the village to attend a wedding procession.

Passersby saw the body and the motorcycle in the ditch and informed the police about it.

A team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, they said, adding that the cause of death will be known only after the report comes.