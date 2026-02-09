Man found dead in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was found dead in a mustard field on the outskirts of a village here on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pawan Vishwakarma, a resident of Birahibad village.

Villagers spotted the body and informed family members, police said.

Following the information, police along with a forensic team reached the spot, conducted a preliminary investigation and sent the body for postmortem, officials said.

Charwa Station House Officer (SHO) Mahesh Singh said no visible injury marks were found on the body.

He said the family members stated in their complaint that Pawan had left home on Sunday night and did not return.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections on the basis of the complaint and the matter is being investigated. The exact cause of death will be clear only after the postmortem report is received," the SHO said. PTI COR ABN DV DV