Man found dead in UP’s Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), May 27 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was found dead lying in a pool of blood in Auzhi village of Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanput district, police said on Tuesday.

Akash Mishra returned to his native Auzhi village from Delhi on May 22, they said, adding that his blood-soaked body was recovered from near the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway this morning.

According to the police, there were signs of excessive bleeding from the body, indicating that Mishra was brutally assaulted.

Lambhua Circle Officer Abdusalam said preliminary investigation suggests the murder may be linked to some love affair. “We are actively investigating the matter. Police teams have been deployed to apprehend the culprits.” Mishra is survived by his elder brother Adesh Mishra and father Karmaj Mishra, both live in Delhi. PTI COR ABN NB